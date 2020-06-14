Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Setauket-East Setauket, NY with garage

1 of 6

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Setauket-East Setauket
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Terryville
1 Unit Available
305 Sara Circle
305 Sara Circle, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Condo in Diamond Condition, freshly painted. Light and bright unit with updated SS appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closets. Second bedroom; Office/Loft area with possibilities of third bedroom. Main Full Bath. Laundry Area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
Results within 5 miles of Setauket-East Setauket
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Old Field
1 Unit Available
43 Crane Neck Road
43 Crane Neck Road, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
Newly renovated Beachfront home in Old Field. It Feature two Master Bedrooms on main floor, two additional Bedrooms and a loft on the second floor. 3 car garage, Solar panels/Generator and many Extras! This home is situated on a Magnificent 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Nissequogue
1 Unit Available
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
St. James
1 Unit Available
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Results within 10 miles of Setauket-East Setauket
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Setauket-East Setauket, NY

Setauket-East Setauket apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

