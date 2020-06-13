All apartments in Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, NY
149 Fall St - StoreFront -2
149 Fall St - StoreFront -2

149 Fall Street · No Longer Available
Location

149 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, NY 13148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unique Storefront is located across from the National Women's Hall! Previously used as a tattoo parlor and a Sweet Treats Shop, this small storefront sees a heavy amount of daily traffic! Prefect for just starting up!

Any interested tenants MUST submit an application PRIOR to setting up a showing at the link below: https://theyoungagency.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=65322
Approved applications will be contacted within 1-3 Business Days.
Rent $400
Security Deposit $400
Tenant will pay for heat/electric, water/sewer & trash removal. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have any available units?
149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seneca Falls, NY.
Is 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 currently offering any rent specials?
149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 pet-friendly?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seneca Falls.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 offer parking?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not offer parking.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have a pool?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not have a pool.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have accessible units?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Fall St - StoreFront -2 does not have units with air conditioning.
