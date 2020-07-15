All apartments in Selden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

904 Constance Lane

904 Constance Lane · (516) 522-2859
Location

904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY 11776
Selden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 904 Constance Lane · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. Gated "The Ranches" community, 2nd floor unit featuring a light and bright living space with cathedral ceilings and beautiful pond views, Large living room, dining room and a king size master bedroom bedroom with bath. Other features include: washer dryer, central a/c, powder room, access to clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and pool , bbq area, car wash area. Reserved parking directly in front of the unit. Minimum requirements: 2 person max occupancy, No Pets, No Smoking, credit score of 650 or better, income of 72k per year. Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Constance Lane have any available units?
904 Constance Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Constance Lane have?
Some of 904 Constance Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Constance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Constance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Constance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Constance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selden.
Does 904 Constance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Constance Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Constance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Constance Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Constance Lane have a pool?
Yes, 904 Constance Lane has a pool.
Does 904 Constance Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Constance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Constance Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Constance Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Constance Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Constance Lane has units with air conditioning.
