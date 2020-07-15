904 Constance Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. Gated "The Ranches" community, 2nd floor unit featuring a light and bright living space with cathedral ceilings and beautiful pond views, Large living room, dining room and a king size master bedroom bedroom with bath. Other features include: washer dryer, central a/c, powder room, access to clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and pool , bbq area, car wash area. Reserved parking directly in front of the unit. Minimum requirements: 2 person max occupancy, No Pets, No Smoking, credit score of 650 or better, income of 72k per year. Call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5861717)