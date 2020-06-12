/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1224 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsville
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
116 Hummingbird
116 Hummingbird Way, Monroe County, NY
Gorgeous Colonial built in 2002. Move in ready! Fresh paint and cleaned carpets throughout home. Pool (additional fee), playground, tennis and basketball courts are all a short walk away. Renters Insurance is required.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
936 Post
936 Post Avenue, Rochester, NY
Amazing 4 bed home! Close to RIT and U of R - Four Bedroom, two bath, luxury rental in a prime location. High end.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 Bronx Dr
192 Bronx Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
192 Bronx Dr Available 07/01/20 **Amazing Home. Prime Location, 14623** - 3 bed 1 bath home. Close to all amenities. Restaurants, bus stops and very close to RIT. Ideal for anyone. Students, professionals or families welcome.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Strong
1 Unit Available
108 Edgemont Road
108 Edgemont Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1344 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in White Coat Village. Walking distance to U of R/Strong/Collegetown.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
11 Burlington Avenue
11 Burlington Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1328 sqft
Beautiful single family rental. 3 beds, 1 bath, off street parking with a large back yard. Refinished hardwoods throughout. Laundry hookups available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
24 Shamrock Drive
24 Shamrock Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
This single family rental is located in highly desirable Henrietta neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an over sized 1 car garage. The home has a huge backyard that backs to a flat field and woods. Pets may be negotiable.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.