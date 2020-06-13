/
scottsville
31 Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY📍
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsville
5 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
1 Unit Available
116 Hummingbird
116 Hummingbird Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial built in 2002. Move in ready! Fresh paint and cleaned carpets throughout home. Pool (additional fee), playground, tennis and basketball courts are all a short walk away. Renters Insurance is required.
1 Unit Available
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2961 sqft
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.
1 Unit Available
192 Bronx Dr
192 Bronx Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
192 Bronx Dr Available 07/01/20 **Amazing Home. Prime Location, 14623** - 3 bed 1 bath home. Close to all amenities. Restaurants, bus stops and very close to RIT. Ideal for anyone. Students, professionals or families welcome.
1 Unit Available
1016 Elmgrove Road 2
1016 Elmgrove Road, Monroe County, NY
Studio
$1,800
1740 sqft
Buffalo-Elmgrove Professional Park - Property Id: 284365 Professional Office Space, ready to occupy. Cornerof Elmgrove and Buffalo Road in Gates Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1378 sqft
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.
1 Unit Available
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1408 sqft
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.
Strong
1 Unit Available
67 Westmoreland Drive
67 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Location! Location! Walk to Stron Hospital from this beautiful 2 bedroom, lower unit! 1/2 house! Kitchen appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer! Living room with fireplace! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
11 Burlington Avenue
11 Burlington Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1328 sqft
Beautiful single family rental. 3 beds, 1 bath, off street parking with a large back yard. Refinished hardwoods throughout. Laundry hookups available.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
1 Unit Available
24 Shamrock Drive
24 Shamrock Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
This single family rental is located in highly desirable Henrietta neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an over sized 1 car garage. The home has a huge backyard that backs to a flat field and woods. Pets may be negotiable.
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Scottsville, the median rent is $715 for a studio, $845 for a 1-bedroom, $1,047 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,311 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Scottsville, check out our monthly Scottsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Scottsville area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Scottsville from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.