All apartments in Schenectady
Find more places like 9 Union Street, #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schenectady, NY
/
9 Union Street, #1
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

9 Union Street, #1

9 Union Street · (518) 986-5484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Schenectady
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
Stockade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom located on the quiet west end of Union Street. This first floor apartment features hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, and large windows for natural light. The apartment has great interior lighting fixtures as well. Recently remodeled kitchen with updated kitchenette appliances. Sleep-in in your cozy bedroom that has a walk in style closet. One off-street parking space included, pet-friendly (fee's and restrictions apply) Resident's pay gas, electric, cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Union Street, #1 have any available units?
9 Union Street, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady, NY.
What amenities does 9 Union Street, #1 have?
Some of 9 Union Street, #1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Union Street, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Union Street, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Union Street, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Union Street, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 Union Street, #1 does offer parking.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Union Street, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 have a pool?
No, 9 Union Street, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 have accessible units?
No, 9 Union Street, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Union Street, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Union Street, #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Union Street, #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Union Street, #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Electric City Apartments
236 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12305

Similar Pages

Schenectady 1 BedroomsSchenectady 2 Bedrooms
Schenectady Apartments with ParkingSchenectady Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Schenectady Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Schenectady

Apartments Near Colleges

Schenectady County Community CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity