9 Union Street, #1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom located on the quiet west end of Union Street. This first floor apartment features hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, and large windows for natural light. The apartment has great interior lighting fixtures as well. Recently remodeled kitchen with updated kitchenette appliances. Sleep-in in your cozy bedroom that has a walk in style closet. One off-street parking space included, pet-friendly (fee's and restrictions apply) Resident's pay gas, electric, cable and internet.