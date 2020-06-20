Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752



Monthly Rent:...... $1050

Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY

School District:..... SCHENECTADY

Bedrooms:............ 2

Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX

Date Available:..... 7/1/20

Heating System:... GAS

Hot Water:............ GAS

Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL

Refuse Service:...... YES

Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING

Pet Policy:................... NO PETS

Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED

Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH

Washer/Dryer:............ COIN & HOOK-UPS in unit

Basement Storage:...... YES

Porch/Deck/Patio:....... PATIO

Lawn Maintenance:.... YES

Snow Removal:........... YES

Parking:...................... YES

24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES

Additional Features:

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284752

Property Id 284752



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814893)