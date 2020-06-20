All apartments in Schenectady
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

550 Sir Benjamin Way

550 Sir Benjamin Way · No Longer Available
Location

550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY 12304
Woodlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752

Monthly Rent:...... $1050
Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY
School District:..... SCHENECTADY
Bedrooms:............ 2
Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX
Date Available:..... 7/1/20
Heating System:... GAS
Hot Water:............ GAS
Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL
Refuse Service:...... YES
Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING
Pet Policy:................... NO PETS
Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED
Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH
Washer/Dryer:............ COIN & HOOK-UPS in unit
Basement Storage:...... YES
Porch/Deck/Patio:....... PATIO
Lawn Maintenance:.... YES
Snow Removal:........... YES
Parking:...................... YES
24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES
Additional Features:
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284752
Property Id 284752

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have any available units?
550 Sir Benjamin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady, NY.
What amenities does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have?
Some of 550 Sir Benjamin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Sir Benjamin Way currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sir Benjamin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Sir Benjamin Way pet-friendly?
No, 550 Sir Benjamin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way offer parking?
Yes, 550 Sir Benjamin Way does offer parking.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Sir Benjamin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have a pool?
No, 550 Sir Benjamin Way does not have a pool.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have accessible units?
No, 550 Sir Benjamin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Sir Benjamin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 Sir Benjamin Way has units with air conditioning.
