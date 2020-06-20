550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY 12304 Woodlawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752
Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:..... 7/1/20 Heating System:... GAS Hot Water:............ GAS Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL Refuse Service:...... YES Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING Pet Policy:................... NO PETS Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH Washer/Dryer:............ COIN & HOOK-UPS in unit Basement Storage:...... YES Porch/Deck/Patio:....... PATIO Lawn Maintenance:.... YES Snow Removal:........... YES Parking:...................... YES 24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES Additional Features: Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284752 Property Id 284752
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5814893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have any available units?
550 Sir Benjamin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady, NY.
What amenities does 550 Sir Benjamin Way have?
Some of 550 Sir Benjamin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Sir Benjamin Way currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sir Benjamin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.