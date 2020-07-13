Apartment List
/
NY
/
rochester
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with pool

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$960
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
146 East Brook Road
146 East Brook Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2641 sqft
IMPRESSIVE & STRIKING 1941 Colonial in the sought-after Long Meadow neighborhood- Pittsford’s best-kept secret! Walk to the Canal & Village! Absolute magazine-worthy and EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS include beautiful REFINISHED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, walls
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Hilton Village II Apartments
460 Village II Dr, Hilton, NY
Studio
$705
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
885 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, newly renovated. Modern kitchens, carpeting, ceiling fans. Enjoy pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, off-street parking, controlled access. Minutes from Rochester near routes 104 and 31, I-390, I-490.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
6087 sqft
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.

July 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $789 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester 3 BedroomsRochester Accessible Apartments
    Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with GymRochester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Apartments with Parking
    Rochester Apartments with PoolRochester Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
    Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
    Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    East Avenue

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
    Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
    Monroe Community College