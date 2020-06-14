21 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
$815
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
NOTA
1 Unit Available
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rochester, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rochester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

