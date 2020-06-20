Amenities

595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.5Bath UPDATED HOME - 3 bedrooms

1 full bath (upstairs), 1 half bath (first floor)

Spacious open concept first floor

Custom countertops

Exposed brick accents

Custom tiled bathroom

Stainless steel appliances



Beautiful single family home on a quiet city street! This is close to downtown, expressways, and many local colleges. The open floor plan and spacious bedrooms make this a truly comfortbale single family home. The partially fenced in back yard is PERFECT for outdoor living, despite being in the heart of the city!



Includes:

All appliances

Water, Garbage Service



This home has been renovated extensively, to provide a modern space for tenants to enjoy.



Must apply to view the home.



First months rent and deposit due at signing.



