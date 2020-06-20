Amenities
595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.5Bath UPDATED HOME - 3 bedrooms
1 full bath (upstairs), 1 half bath (first floor)
Spacious open concept first floor
Custom countertops
Exposed brick accents
Custom tiled bathroom
Stainless steel appliances
Beautiful single family home on a quiet city street! This is close to downtown, expressways, and many local colleges. The open floor plan and spacious bedrooms make this a truly comfortbale single family home. The partially fenced in back yard is PERFECT for outdoor living, despite being in the heart of the city!
Includes:
All appliances
Water, Garbage Service
This home has been renovated extensively, to provide a modern space for tenants to enjoy.
Must apply to view the home.
First months rent and deposit due at signing.
(RLNE5788288)