All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 595 Seward St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
595 Seward St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

595 Seward St

595 Seward Street · (585) 431-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

595 Seward Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Genesee-Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 595 Seward St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.5Bath UPDATED HOME - 3 bedrooms
1 full bath (upstairs), 1 half bath (first floor)
Spacious open concept first floor
Custom countertops
Exposed brick accents
Custom tiled bathroom
Stainless steel appliances

Beautiful single family home on a quiet city street! This is close to downtown, expressways, and many local colleges. The open floor plan and spacious bedrooms make this a truly comfortbale single family home. The partially fenced in back yard is PERFECT for outdoor living, despite being in the heart of the city!

Includes:
All appliances
Water, Garbage Service

This home has been renovated extensively, to provide a modern space for tenants to enjoy.

Must apply to view the home.

First months rent and deposit due at signing.

(RLNE5788288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Seward St have any available units?
595 Seward St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 595 Seward St currently offering any rent specials?
595 Seward St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Seward St pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Seward St is pet friendly.
Does 595 Seward St offer parking?
No, 595 Seward St does not offer parking.
Does 595 Seward St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Seward St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Seward St have a pool?
No, 595 Seward St does not have a pool.
Does 595 Seward St have accessible units?
No, 595 Seward St does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Seward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 Seward St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Seward St have units with air conditioning?
No, 595 Seward St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 595 Seward St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity