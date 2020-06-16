All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 47 Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
47 Raleigh St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

47 Raleigh St

47 Raleigh Street · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Raleigh St · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - ***************************************
Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/aae136c5-b277-4b58-b1c8-f92a506d7990/
***************************************

Check out this beautiful 3-bedroom rental home in the Strong Neighborhood, just walking distance to Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the College Town area with shopping, restaurants and Barnes and Noble!

Take a look at the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the house. In the kitchen you'll find newer appliances, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space and solid surface countertops. The living room has a fireplace with built-in cabinets and leaded glass windows. Downstairs you'll find a large, full basement where you have a washer and dryer for your convenience.

Enjoy the 3-season enclosed front porch, as well as the detached 1-car garage to keep the snow off your vehicle in the winter time. There's a full, insulated attic as well, giving you plenty of space for all your storage needs.

You can beat the location and value that's loaded with this house. Don't wait on this one, call TODAY to schedule your walk-through!

This is another fine property offered by G&M Properties.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com

Monthly Rent starting at $1,650 + $30 for Water. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Raleigh St have any available units?
47 Raleigh St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Raleigh St have?
Some of 47 Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
47 Raleigh St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
No, 47 Raleigh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 47 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 47 Raleigh St does offer parking.
Does 47 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 47 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 47 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 47 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47 Raleigh St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd
Rochester, NY 14624
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd
Rochester, NY 14609
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd
Rochester, NY 14626

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity