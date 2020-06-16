47 Raleigh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - ***************************************

Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/aae136c5-b277-4b58-b1c8-f92a506d7990/

Check out this beautiful 3-bedroom rental home in the Strong Neighborhood, just walking distance to Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the College Town area with shopping, restaurants and Barnes and Noble!



Take a look at the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the house. In the kitchen you'll find newer appliances, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space and solid surface countertops. The living room has a fireplace with built-in cabinets and leaded glass windows. Downstairs you'll find a large, full basement where you have a washer and dryer for your convenience.



Enjoy the 3-season enclosed front porch, as well as the detached 1-car garage to keep the snow off your vehicle in the winter time. There's a full, insulated attic as well, giving you plenty of space for all your storage needs.



You can beat the location and value that's loaded with this house. Don't wait on this one, call TODAY to schedule your walk-through!



This is another fine property offered by G&M Properties.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com



Monthly Rent starting at $1,650 + $30 for Water. Please call for details.

**NO Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Pets Allowed



