15 Saint Clair Street - 2

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom with full attic access is an upstairs unit to a double house for $975. Newly remolded with new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new doors, new fixtures, all new windows, and more. Located in the 19th ward, an high desirable area in Rochester. Walking distance from bus stops. Email or Text for scheduling a showing of this great opportunity.



* This unit does not accept and is not approved to receive DHS, and Section 8 rental payments.



* Upon lease signing, 1st month rent $975 & security deposit $975 is required