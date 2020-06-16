All apartments in Rochester
15 Saint Clair Street - 2
15 Saint Clair Street - 2

15 Saint Clair Street · (585) 397-7582
Location

15 Saint Clair Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Mayor's Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom with full attic access is an upstairs unit to a double house for $975. Newly remolded with new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new doors, new fixtures, all new windows, and more. Located in the 19th ward, an high desirable area in Rochester. Walking distance from bus stops. Email or Text for scheduling a showing of this great opportunity.

* This unit does not accept and is not approved to receive DHS, and Section 8 rental payments.

* Upon lease signing, 1st month rent $975 & security deposit $975 is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have any available units?
15 Saint Clair Street - 2 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Saint Clair Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Saint Clair Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
