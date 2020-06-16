All apartments in Rochester
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214

1212-1214 South Plymouth Avenue · (585) 484-7963
Location

1212-1214 South Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611
Plymouth-Exchange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Four bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors with spacious kitchen- stainless steel appliances included. Nearby is U of R, RIT, Genesee River Trailway, Deli Sandro's, Tin Roof, and much more! PLEASE GIVE OUR LEASING AGENT UP TO 24 HOURS TO RESPOND TO YOU CALL OR TEXT 585-755-1343

Included in Rent: water and refuse collection.

Pets: Conditional. $35 fee for one accepted pet, $50.00 for two

Qualifications:
- No prior evictions
- Must bring in 3x's the amount of monthly rent
- Credit and Background check required during application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have any available units?
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have?
Some of 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 currently offering any rent specials?
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 is pet friendly.
Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 offer parking?
No, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 does not offer parking.
Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have a pool?
No, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 does not have a pool.
Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have accessible units?
No, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214 does not have units with dishwashers.
