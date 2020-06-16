1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Four bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors with spacious kitchen- stainless steel appliances included. Nearby is U of R, RIT, Genesee River Trailway, Deli Sandro's, Tin Roof, and much more! PLEASE GIVE OUR LEASING AGENT UP TO 24 HOURS TO RESPOND TO YOU CALL OR TEXT 585-755-1343



Included in Rent: water and refuse collection.



Pets: Conditional. $35 fee for one accepted pet, $50.00 for two



Qualifications:

- No prior evictions

- Must bring in 3x's the amount of monthly rent

- Credit and Background check required during application process