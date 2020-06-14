Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rensselaer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
5 Marvin Ave. Apt. 2C
5 Marvin Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
Large one bedroom with extended kitchen Includes: heat, hot water cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
City Guide for Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer, NY, hasn't forgotten its railroad roots; the town is home to the 14th busiest Amtrak station in the country.

Rensselaer is an old community that got big enough to absorb a few surrounding communities before it was incorporated in 1897. This 3.3-square mile city is the perfect combination of country living and modern technology, though the trees aren't made of solar panels just yet. Located on the Hudson River across from Albany, Rensselaer is a collection of communities sprinkled generously with small forests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rensselaer, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rensselaer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

