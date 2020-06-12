/
2 bedroom apartments
47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
1047 BROADWAY
1047 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer
South End
1 Unit Available
57 CATHERINE ST
57 Catherine Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
First Floor Unit in 2-Family Home. Recently Remodeled. 2 Bedrooms. Updated Bathroom. New Wood Laminate Floors. Fresh Paint. Open Kitchen with full size appliances. Gas Range. Excellent Condition. Separate Meters. Nicely finished.
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Campus Area
38 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on
South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
47 S LAKE AV
47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry.
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
998 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
443 3RD AV
443 3rd Avenue, Watervliet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Charming move in condition 2nd floor flat, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, dining room and kitchen. Large gleaming bathroom. Washer & Dryer hook up in basement for tenants use. Street parking. No smoking. No pets.
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
8 CUYLER AV
8 Cuyler Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious first floor unit! Large living room, dining room, kitchen with appliances (stove/oven/dishwasher/refrigerator). Laundry on premises. Fenced private backyard with new deck for entertaining. Walk to restaurants, shops, bus line. Available 4.1.
Results within 10 miles of Rensselaer
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
