All apartments in Rensselaer
Find more places like 8 Elm Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rensselaer, NY
/
8 Elm Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:41 AM

8 Elm Court

8 Elm Court · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rensselaer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.

Apartment has heat/AC (utilities not included), parking, swimming pool, tennis courts. Property management takes care of trash removal, snow removal, upkeep of the apartment community.

This is a great deal - $930/month as compared to $1,180!

Please contact myself or feel free to reach out to the property manager directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Elm Court have any available units?
8 Elm Court has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Elm Court have?
Some of 8 Elm Court's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Elm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Elm Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Elm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer.
Does 8 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Elm Court does offer parking.
Does 8 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Elm Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 Elm Court has a pool.
Does 8 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Elm Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Elm Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Elm Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir
Rensselaer, NY 12144

Similar Pages

Rensselaer 1 BedroomsRensselaer 2 Bedrooms
Rensselaer 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRensselaer Apartments with Pool
Rensselaer Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NY
Catskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity