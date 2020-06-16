8 Elm Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.



Apartment has heat/AC (utilities not included), parking, swimming pool, tennis courts. Property management takes care of trash removal, snow removal, upkeep of the apartment community.



This is a great deal - $930/month as compared to $1,180!



Please contact myself or feel free to reach out to the property manager directly!