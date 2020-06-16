8 Elm Court

Amenities
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Apartment has heat/AC (utilities not included), parking, swimming pool, tennis courts. Property management takes care of trash removal, snow removal, upkeep of the apartment community.
This is a great deal - $930/month as compared to $1,180!
Please contact myself or feel free to reach out to the property manager directly!