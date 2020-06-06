7431 SOUTH BROADWAY

Amenities

Village of Red Hook, first floor rental with lovely original details. Almost 1,000 square feet-one bedroom unit. EIK and a nice sized living room. Plenty of natural light and a deck for enjoying the outdoors. The rent includes heat and hot water, driveway snow removal and lawn care. There is a garage available for an additional $100/month. One Months Security Required. Credit Check Required With Credit Score of 650 or Better. No Smoking. No Pets. Renter Responsible For Utilities, Garbage & Own Representation. Available June 1st. Thank You.