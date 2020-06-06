All apartments in Red Hook
7431 SOUTH BROADWAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:23 AM

7431 SOUTH BROADWAY

7431 South Broadway · (845) 399-3222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7431 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Village of Red Hook, first floor rental with lovely original details. Almost 1,000 square feet-one bedroom unit. EIK and a nice sized living room. Plenty of natural light and a deck for enjoying the outdoors. The rent includes heat and hot water, driveway snow removal and lawn care. There is a garage available for an additional $100/month. One Months Security Required. Credit Check Required With Credit Score of 650 or Better. No Smoking. No Pets. Renter Responsible For Utilities, Garbage & Own Representation. Available June 1st. Thank You.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have any available units?
7431 SOUTH BROADWAY has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have?
Some of 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7431 SOUTH BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hook.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 SOUTH BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
