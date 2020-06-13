Apartment List
NY
poughkeepsie
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
College Hill
2 Units Available
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
76 NORTH CLINTON APT 1
76 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FRESHLY PAINTED ONE BEDROOM (LEGALLY A TWO BEDROOM)UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR OF A 3 FAMILY HOME!! PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDTL 50.00 MO. TENANT TO PAY THEIR OWN UTILITIES WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3726 ALBANY POST RD E4
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WHICH INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER. A FULL RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
New Paltz Village
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1455 SALT POINT TPKE
1455 Salt Point Tpke, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CLASSICAL 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH ALL ON ONE LEVEL LOCATED ON 125 ACRES. EXTRA LARGE EIK, LARGE LIVING ROOM, 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
92 VELIE RD
92 Velie Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1352 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. NICE, BRIGHT, PRIVATE MAIN LEVEL OF RAISED RANCH INCLUDES MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND BATH.
City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Poughkeepsie, NY

Finding an apartment in Poughkeepsie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

