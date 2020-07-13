/
pet friendly apartments
4 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chester, NY
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.
Middletown
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
