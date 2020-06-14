14 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with garage

Apartment List
Poughkeepsie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
College Hill
2 Units Available
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Milton
1 Unit Available
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
**HOUSE IS RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST, NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 WILDWOOD DR
14 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4000 sqft
REMODELED AND UPDATED LARGE RANCH CLOSE TO ALL. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN AIRY CONCEPT IN LIVING ROOM/ DINING AREA/ KITCHEN AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER AND ISLAND.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1455 SALT POINT TPKE
1455 Salt Point Tpke, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CLASSICAL 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH ALL ON ONE LEVEL LOCATED ON 125 ACRES. EXTRA LARGE EIK, LARGE LIVING ROOM, 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
76 UPTON ROAD
76 Upton Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Contemporary Ranch situated on 2.62 acres which is located in a secluded wooded location. The home features new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fireplace and large rear deck.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

