All apartments in Port Jefferson
Find more places like 125 Spring St.
Home
/
Port Jefferson, NY
/
125 Spring St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
125 Spring St
125 Spring St
·
No Longer Available
Location
125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Port Jefferson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Spring St have any available units?
125 Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port Jefferson, NY
.
What amenities does 125 Spring St have?
Some of 125 Spring St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
125 Spring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 125 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Port Jefferson
.
Does 125 Spring St offer parking?
No, 125 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 125 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Spring St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Spring St have a pool?
No, 125 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 125 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 125 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Spring St has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
