All apartments in Port Jefferson
Find more places like 125 Spring St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Jefferson, NY
/
125 Spring St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

125 Spring St

125 Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Jefferson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Port Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Spring St have any available units?
125 Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Jefferson, NY.
What amenities does 125 Spring St have?
Some of 125 Spring St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
125 Spring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 125 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Jefferson.
Does 125 Spring St offer parking?
No, 125 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 125 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Spring St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Spring St have a pool?
No, 125 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 125 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 125 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Spring St has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway
Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Similar Pages

Port Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson Apartments with Balcony
Port Jefferson Apartments with GaragePort Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Port Jefferson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY
Farmingdale, NYRiverside, CTShirley, NYWesthampton, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University