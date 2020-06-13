Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY

Finding an apartment in Point Lookout that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Glenwood Avenue
23 Glenwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available for Showing by Appointment...RARE unique/Antique Brick Cape/ Whole House Rental ...3/4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom/living room-Dining Rm... Walk to Fine Dining and Main street & Beaches/FREE Beach Tags for full Summer...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Canals
1 Unit Available
719 E Park Avenue
719 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Adorable spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Pet Friendly-Freshly Painted,New Windows, Parking For Two Cars And Shared Use Of Yard!

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3676 Illona Ln
3676 Illona Lane, Oceanside, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Bellmore
1 Unit Available
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Point Lookout, NY

Finding an apartment in Point Lookout that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

