/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
170 W Central Avenue
170 West Central Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2/3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex apartment in Pearl River just seconds from the commuter train and Rt 304. New hardwood floors, 1 YR OLD appliances, freshly painted and new washer/dryer. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl River
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 Midway Road
7 Midway Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2366 sqft
Nice sized Bi-Level on level,wooded lot in private setting. Eat-In-Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with a walk-out to wooded backyard. Great Location, close to major highways and local shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
40 Ross Avenue
40 Ross Avenue, Chestnut Ridge, NY
Bright & Airy Bi-Level in desirable Chestnut Ridge. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, hardwood floors, central air, large 2 car garage and family room on lower level. Lovely neighborhood close to Children's park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 Fawn Hill Drive
11 Fawn Hill Drive, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1663 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom rental in Airmont on lovely level property!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Ave
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl River
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,505
1485 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Yonkers
103 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,376
1276 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1509 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
580 Bellevue Ave North
580 Bellevue Avenue North, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 3 BR 2 Full Baths unit with separate dining room in North west Yonkers. Low rentals. Unit has 1500 sq. ft. All hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen and Baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
41 Victor St
41 Victor Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment. - Property Id: 289284 Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment with high ceilings and backyard. This is a 1st Floor of a Clean and Quiet Multi Family Building.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ