Apartment List
/
NY
/
oyster bay
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oyster Bay should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Oyster Bay
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
117 Units Available
Glen Cove
Village Square
100 Village Sq, New York, NY
Studio
$2,283
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,331
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
1250 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED -New Luxury Rentals In Heart Of Village That Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
19 Wolfle Street
19 Wolfle Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Welcome To This Cozy One Bedroom Apartment. It Features An Eik, Living Room, Large Full Bathroom, And Wood Floors Throughout. There Is A Staircase That Leads To A Great Attic Storage Area. Enjoy Use Of A Fenced Off Section Of Backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.
City Guide for Oyster Bay, NY

If you pay attention to popular culture, you might just know a little something about Oyster Bay already. That's because Billy Joel mentions the town in his song The Ballad of Billy the Kid and parts of the town were used when filming Meet the Parents.

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Oyster Bay, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oyster Bay should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Oyster Bay may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Oyster Bay. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Oyster Bay 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOyster Bay 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOyster Bay 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oyster Bay Apartments with BalconiesOyster Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOyster Bay Apartments with Parking
Oyster Bay Apartments with Washer-DryersOyster Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsOyster Bay Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYHarrison, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYGarden City South, NYRoslyn Heights, NYLindenhurst, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY
Westbury, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYElmont, NYLarchmont, NYGarden City, NYLynbrook, NYCopiague, NYFarmingdale, NYEast Rockaway, NYNorthport, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYBellmore, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityCUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman College