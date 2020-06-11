/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oswego, NY
116 West 4th Street - 1 - A
116 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 Bath ($500 per person). Blocks from downtown, parks, lake, river and restaurants.
130 West Bridge Street - A
130 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) - New Kitchen - Huge Bedrooms - Pet Friendly - Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Parking!!! Online Payments 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) -
23 NW 9th St.
23 Northwest 9th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4 Bed, 1.5 baths, New kitchen and bathrooms, huge open concept space, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, next to the Sub Shop, Close to bus stops, Utilities Included + Wifi, laundry, off street parking, snow removal, the works.
144 West Bridge Street - A
144 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included. Tons of Parking. Great location, Great House!!! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included.
152 West 7th Street -A
152 West 7th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4-5 Bed/2 Baths Location, Location, Location! Everything included. This one goes fast. Live SMART! Call/Text 315-236-2054 SUNY Oswego Huge 4-5 Bed/2.5 Bath Call/text 315-217-1244
105 West Oneida Street - A
105 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher, all utilities & wifi included, off street parking, snow & laundry included Call / Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher,
143 Liberty Street - A
143 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Great Space!, 4 bedroom / 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, utilities and wifi included, off street parking, snow and laundry included Call or Text 315-439-0805 315-217-1244
85 Liberty Street - A
85 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Everything Included - Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,
39 West 6th Street - 2-A
39 West 6th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244
9 Lathrop Street -A
9 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Includes - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry - Call Now, This one will go fast! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Roommate Needed ($525 per person) Gorgeous
49 W. Schuyler St. - 2-A
49 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($475 per person)Huge 2 - 4 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Free Laundry and Utilities; Off Street Parking, blocks from lake, river bus stops, close to nightlife and downtown Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($500 per person)Huge 2 - 4
164 W. Schuyler St. - A
164 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego FURNSHIED 4 Bedroom - $450 per person - New Kitchen & Bathroom - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Trash Removal, Snow Removal all included - Off Street Parking!!!! Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego FURNISHED 4
136 W. Cayuga St. - A
136 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($475 per person) - New Kitchen & 2 New Bathrooms - Huge Bedrooms - Furnished - Pet Friendly - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Off Street Parking!!! Online Payments
172 W 4th St - 2 - A
172 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 2-3 bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-439-0805 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -
141 W Cayuga St
141 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego Great House! - 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - New Kitchen and Bath, New Hardwood floors in bedrooms, Off Street Parking, On Site Laundry, Utilities, Wifi Included - .
175 W 8th St. - 1 - A
175 West 8th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($510 per person) 4-6 Bedroom 1 Bath -2 New Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Countertops, Completely remodeled, All utilities included, On site Laundry, Off Street Parking - Online Payments - A must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego -
6 Lathrop St
6 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$525
1100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath. New Kitchen & Bath. Off Street Parking, Snow Removal, Laundry Included, A Must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($495 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath.
69 Ontario St
69 Ontario Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Available June 1, 2020. This house features an updated kitchen and bath with laundry center. There is off street parking for 3 cars. The house also has a nice deck to enjoy the spring, summer, and fall.
7095 State Route 104
7095 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 $475-$575
7040 Route 104
7040 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - FURNISHED ($500) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom Everything Included! Online Payments & Wifi Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($475) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom
7093 Route 104
7093 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off