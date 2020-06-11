Apartment List
/
NY
/
oswego
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oswego, NY

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
116 West 4th Street - 1 - A
116 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 Bath ($500 per person). Blocks from downtown, parks, lake, river and restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
130 West Bridge Street - A
130 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) - New Kitchen - Huge Bedrooms - Pet Friendly - Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Parking!!! Online Payments 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) -

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
23 NW 9th St.
23 Northwest 9th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4 Bed, 1.5 baths, New kitchen and bathrooms, huge open concept space, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, next to the Sub Shop, Close to bus stops, Utilities Included + Wifi, laundry, off street parking, snow removal, the works.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
144 West Bridge Street - A
144 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included. Tons of Parking. Great location, Great House!!! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
152 West 7th Street -A
152 West 7th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4-5 Bed/2 Baths Location, Location, Location! Everything included. This one goes fast. Live SMART! Call/Text 315-236-2054 SUNY Oswego Huge 4-5 Bed/2.5 Bath Call/text 315-217-1244

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
105 West Oneida Street - A
105 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher, all utilities & wifi included, off street parking, snow & laundry included Call / Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher,

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
143 Liberty Street - A
143 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - Great Space!, 4 bedroom / 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, utilities and wifi included, off street parking, snow and laundry included Call or Text 315-439-0805 315-217-1244

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
85 Liberty Street - A
85 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Everything Included - Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
39 West 6th Street - 2-A
39 West 6th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
9 Lathrop Street -A
9 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Includes - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry - Call Now, This one will go fast! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Roommate Needed ($525 per person) Gorgeous

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
49 W. Schuyler St. - 2-A
49 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($475 per person)Huge 2 - 4 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Free Laundry and Utilities; Off Street Parking, blocks from lake, river bus stops, close to nightlife and downtown Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($500 per person)Huge 2 - 4

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
164 W. Schuyler St. - A
164 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego FURNSHIED 4 Bedroom - $450 per person - New Kitchen & Bathroom - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Trash Removal, Snow Removal all included - Off Street Parking!!!! Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego FURNISHED 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
136 W. Cayuga St. - A
136 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($475 per person) - New Kitchen & 2 New Bathrooms - Huge Bedrooms - Furnished - Pet Friendly - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Off Street Parking!!! Online Payments

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
172 W 4th St - 2 - A
172 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 2-3 bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-439-0805 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
141 W Cayuga St
141 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego Great House! - 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - New Kitchen and Bath, New Hardwood floors in bedrooms, Off Street Parking, On Site Laundry, Utilities, Wifi Included - .

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
175 W 8th St. - 1 - A
175 West 8th Street, Oswego, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($510 per person) 4-6 Bedroom 1 Bath -2 New Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Countertops, Completely remodeled, All utilities included, On site Laundry, Off Street Parking - Online Payments - A must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego -

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6 Lathrop St
6 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$525
1100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath. New Kitchen & Bath. Off Street Parking, Snow Removal, Laundry Included, A Must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($495 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Ontario St
69 Ontario Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Available June 1, 2020. This house features an updated kitchen and bath with laundry center. There is off street parking for 3 cars. The house also has a nice deck to enjoy the spring, summer, and fall.
Results within 1 mile of Oswego

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
7095 State Route 104
7095 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 $475-$575

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
7040 Route 104
7040 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - FURNISHED ($500) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom Everything Included! Online Payments & Wifi Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($475) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
7093 Route 104
7093 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off

Similar Pages

Oswego 3 Bedrooms
Oswego Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYWatertown, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Liverpool, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community CollegeLe Moyne College
Onondaga Community CollegeSyracuse University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry