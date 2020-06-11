All apartments in Oswego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

23 NW 9th St.

23 Northwest 9th Street · (315) 217-1244
Location

23 Northwest 9th Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$510

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
SUNY Oswego - 4 Bed, 1.5 baths, New kitchen and bathrooms, huge open concept space, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, next to the Sub Shop, Close to bus stops, Utilities Included + Wifi, laundry, off street parking, snow removal, the works. Furnished Available Call/Text 315-217-1244
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 NW 9th St. have any available units?
23 NW 9th St. has a unit available for $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 NW 9th St. have?
Some of 23 NW 9th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 NW 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 NW 9th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 NW 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 NW 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 23 NW 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 23 NW 9th St. does offer parking.
Does 23 NW 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 NW 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 NW 9th St. have a pool?
No, 23 NW 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 NW 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 23 NW 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 NW 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 NW 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 NW 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 NW 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
