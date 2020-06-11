7093 Route 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off Street parking for 5+ cars. 1 Block From Campus - Furnished Available Call/Text 315-217-1244

