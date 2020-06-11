All apartments in Oswego County
7093 Route 104
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7093 Route 104

7093 New York Highway 104 · (315) 439-0805
Location

7093 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY 13126

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$525

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off Street parking for 5+ cars. 1 Block From Campus - Furnished Available Call/Text 315-217-1244
SUNY Oswego - ($495 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off Street parking for 5+ cars. 1 Block From Campus - Call/Text 315-217-1244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

