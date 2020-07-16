All apartments in Onondaga County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

8804 Haymarket Rd

8804 Haymarket Road · (585) 406-5899
Location

8804 Haymarket Road, Onondaga County, NY 13029

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8804 Haymarket Rd · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
An absolute dream home - This home is incredibly stunning ! 8804 Haymarket is a newly remodeled home in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood, that offers all brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including a deep kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new carpets, freshly painted walls throughout, an amazing travertine tile bathroom with a large 20" soaker tub, large windows and french doors that will make your days beautifully bright. This home also offers a huge additional living room off the kitchen with sliding glass doors that leads to the gigantic fenced in back yard for the whole family to enjoy. Don't miss this opportunity to come view the most charming home in the neighborhood.

Home also offers:
- Central gas heating and central air conditioning
- Unlimited hot water ( tankless hot water heater )

Tenants are responsible for:
- Snow removal
- Lawn care ( lawn mower is provided )

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have any available units?
8804 Haymarket Rd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8804 Haymarket Rd have?
Some of 8804 Haymarket Rd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Haymarket Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Haymarket Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Haymarket Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onondaga County.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd offer parking?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have a pool?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have accessible units?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 Haymarket Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8804 Haymarket Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8804 Haymarket Rd has units with air conditioning.
