8804 Haymarket Rd

An absolute dream home - This home is incredibly stunning ! 8804 Haymarket is a newly remodeled home in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood, that offers all brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including a deep kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new carpets, freshly painted walls throughout, an amazing travertine tile bathroom with a large 20" soaker tub, large windows and french doors that will make your days beautifully bright. This home also offers a huge additional living room off the kitchen with sliding glass doors that leads to the gigantic fenced in back yard for the whole family to enjoy. Don't miss this opportunity to come view the most charming home in the neighborhood.



Home also offers:

- Central gas heating and central air conditioning

- Unlimited hot water ( tankless hot water heater )



Tenants are responsible for:

- Snow removal

- Lawn care ( lawn mower is provided )



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY



No Pets Allowed



