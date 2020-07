Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Delayed showing till the Saturday the 27th. Sorry for the inconvenience, owners are moving out Thursday and need time.

Beautiful Cape Code, almost 1800 sq ft. Most of home has been remodeled. Animals will be considered per prospective tenant. Internet is included in rent also.

First, Last, and Security Deposit required.

Prospective tenant is responsible for Agents commission ($500/$1000).