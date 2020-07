Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here.

Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school. Very close to shopping, grocery, SU and Syracuse Bus lines. 4 mins from SU. Just a great place!