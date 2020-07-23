152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
100 Daly Boulevard
100 Daly Boulevard, Oceanside, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
24 Hr Gated Community - 3 Pools - Gym - Tennis/Basketball too much to list. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex , Balcony and Deck, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Convenient to stores and railroad
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
89 Liberty Ave
89 Liberty Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Newly Renovated 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Designer Apartment located in the heart of Rockville Centre.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
37 Lincoln Ct
37 Lincoln Court, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom With A Bonus Room. Plenty Of Closet Space. Near All! Restaurants, Bars, Nail/Hair Salons, LIRR, Gyms/Yoga Studio

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
15 Dart St
15 Dart Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mint 2 bedroom house. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large fenced backyard. Use of shed on the right. Carpet has been cleaned and sanitized. Freshly painted. NO pets. NO pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
4 S Kensington Ave
4 South Kensington Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Wow! great location! Between Sunrise and Merrick Road. Front and Rear Door Entry. 1st Floor of Two Story House. Beautifully Updated. Sparkling Kitchen/ Open Concept. New Appliances. Lots of Windows and Natural Light. Paved and Fenced in Back Yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
108 Franklin St
108 Franklin Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1092 sqft
Completely Renovated With Polished Hardwood Floors All Throughout. Granite Eat - In - Kitchen With Subway Tiled Back Splash And New Stainless Steel Appliances & Cabinets. 2 Large Bedrooms And Large Full Bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
16 Kirgan Ct
16 Kirgan Court, Bay Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new construction Raised Cape in Bay Park section. Main level open concept EIK LR DR all new SS appliances with stackable washer dryer. CAC with 2 zones. Plenty of closet and storage space. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1331 Scimitar Ave
1331 Scimitar Avenue, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1331 Scimitar Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
523 W Beech Street
523 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
First Floor apartment , Efficiency Kitchen, Living Rm, Dinette w/ hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedroom w/ office attached, Bedroom, Full Bathroom , Use of Yard, Street Parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
City Guide for Oceanside, NY

Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Oceanside, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Oceanside are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Oceanside near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Oceanside that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

