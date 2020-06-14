45 Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY with gym
Noted as "A Great Place to Live," North Hyde Park in New York was once home to New York's fourth royal governor - a man named Thomas Dongan. After being granted a parcel of 800 acres in the late 17th century, Dongan built an estate on the land called Dongan's Farm. However, the estate holder had to flee several years later as his prominent role no longer held weight among the locals. King James II fell from power in Ireland and England, thereby causing the governor's title and influence to be...
Eventually, the land was sold into parcels for farming, or raising cattle. However, the expanding cattle trade in the West caused area farmers to pursue other interests - probably the reason people shy away from eating meat in this area today. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North New Hyde Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.