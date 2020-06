Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh..... Walk to shops, restaurants, bodegas and much more!!!!!

The apartment comes with updated appliances, New flooring, Freshly painted, Updated bathroom and much more....

We are pet friendly and also work with DSS and sec8

Reach out to us today for a showing ..



(RLNE5436882)