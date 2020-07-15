All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 127 Johnston St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
127 Johnston St 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

127 Johnston St 1

127 Johnston St · (917) 743-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Johnston St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
beautifully renovated 1 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238206

This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 1 bedroom furnished apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.

The unit features hard-wood floors, Anderson windows, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, recessed LED lighting, a large bath with tub, and central air. The living room has a charming bay window. You also have private access to the back yard.

You are near the action: Downing Park, the Shelter Café, farmer's market, fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques as well as the waterfront are all nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.

Luxury, walk-ability—all in a vibrant creative Hudson Valley community.

Landlord pays broker's fees, water, sewer, garbage, heating. Tenant pays electric. One-month security deposit. No cats. Small dogs by approval with a $300.00 pet deposit. No smokers.

YOU MUST FILL OUT THE PRE-SCREENER, OR YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238206
Property Id 238206

(RLNE5877709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Johnston St 1 have any available units?
127 Johnston St 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Johnston St 1 have?
Some of 127 Johnston St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Johnston St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
127 Johnston St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Johnston St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Johnston St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 offer parking?
No, 127 Johnston St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Johnston St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 have a pool?
No, 127 Johnston St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 have accessible units?
No, 127 Johnston St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Johnston St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Johnston St 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Johnston St 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 127 Johnston St 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh Apartments with ParkingNewburgh Dog Friendly Apartments
Newburgh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NY
Ridgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
West Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity