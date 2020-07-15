/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New City, NY
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
Results within 1 mile of New City
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Results within 5 miles of New City
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.
Results within 10 miles of New City
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road 37C
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Unit 37C Available 08/01/20 177 White Plains Road - 2 bed for 2k! - Property Id: 317072 First floor & great price. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with great living room & dining area. Lots of closets updated kitchen and bath. Broker fee on placement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Elm Street
43 Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Beautiful Colonial house located near the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This spacious Two bedroom apartment comes with ONE assign parking spot in the rear of the Home. It is near the Metro North so perfect for an easy commute to the City.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Chateau Rive
106 Chateau Rive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Perched high on a hill overlooking the Hudson River sits a unique property called Chateau Rive. You will delight in the majestic views (not all apartments have river views) from the grounds that surround you. Close to shopping, train, park and more.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.
Similar Pages
New City 2 BedroomsNew City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew City Apartments with BalconiesNew City Apartments with Garages
New City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew City Apartments with ParkingNew City Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNyack, NYPomona, NYPearl River, NYAirmont, NY