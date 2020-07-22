77 Apartments for rent in New City, NY with parking
There's a secret about New City, New York. It's not really a city at all, but a hamlet, located inside of the city of Clarkstown. Although it's small, it's given rise to plenty of stars, including MLB player Derek Jeter, and Jordan Rudess from the band Dream Theater.
Lying just 18 miles outside of the Bronx, New City is a destination for those who don't want to pay New York City's high residential prices but still want to be within spitting distance of the Big Apple. It's a fairly expensive area, so finding an apartment to rent here is going to be a challenge if you are on a budget. But you'll be rewarded with various must-see historical attractions -- and who doesn't like to learn about the history of the place they live? People come to New City to check out Coe's Tavern, a location where Continental Army troops gathered, and the English church and schoolhouse, which date to the settlers of this region. The HR Stevens House, Dutch Garden, and the Dellwood Country Club all give meaning to the city. Of course, you'll still need to find apartments in New City that offer what you need, but locating a beautiful home here isn't hard to do. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.