Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

77 Apartments for rent in New City, NY with parking

12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

17 Wolf Road
17 Wolf Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1122 sqft
Enjoy easy one level living from this fantastic 3 bedroom mid-century modern ranch. Dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room room with loads of windows and an abundance of natural light.

68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

53 Brookside Avenue
53 Brookside Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE AND A HALF BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN STUNNING SOUTH NYACK, A FEW SHORT BLOCKS FROM THE HUDSON RIVER IS YOUR NEXT HOME.

117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.

144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.

1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...

12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1296 sqft
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.

5 Brevoort Drive
5 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
617 sqft
Spacious L shape studio on second floor with hardwood floors, common laundry in bldg. heat and water included! Community pool, Conveniently located. Available pending board approval. No smoking , no pets, credit and background check required.

274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.

34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

39 Catherine Street
39 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1500 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful, Stylish, & Spacious all describe this, 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse (CORNER UNIT) located just steps away from downtown Nyack and the Mighty Hudson River. Shining hardwood floors, just refinished, throughout 1st & 2nd floors.

22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

71 S Broadway
71 South Broadway, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Stunning fully renovated loft apartment in the heart of Nyack.Quality craftsmanship with high end aesthetics.

72 High
72 High Avenue, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1350 sqft
Charming freshly painted 3 bedroom unit in a lovely two family house located in the heart of downtown Nyack;second floor walk-up unit with separate studio/office space on first floor; parking in driveway; available immediately for occupancy; more

17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
City Guide for New City, NY

There's a secret about New City, New York. It's not really a city at all, but a hamlet, located inside of the city of Clarkstown. Although it's small, it's given rise to plenty of stars, including MLB player Derek Jeter, and Jordan Rudess from the band Dream Theater.

Lying just 18 miles outside of the Bronx, New City is a destination for those who don't want to pay New York City's high residential prices but still want to be within spitting distance of the Big Apple. It's a fairly expensive area, so finding an apartment to rent here is going to be a challenge if you are on a budget. But you'll be rewarded with various must-see historical attractions -- and who doesn't like to learn about the history of the place they live? People come to New City to check out Coe's Tavern, a location where Continental Army troops gathered, and the English church and schoolhouse, which date to the settlers of this region. The HR Stevens House, Dutch Garden, and the Dellwood Country Club all give meaning to the city. Of course, you'll still need to find apartments in New City that offer what you need, but locating a beautiful home here isn't hard to do. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New City, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

