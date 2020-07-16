/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Sinai, NY
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
22 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
319 1st Avenue
319 1st Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
SUNNY & BRIGHT**SPACIOUS ROOMS** PRIVATE PARKING *QUIET AREA**CLOSE TO BEACHES*PARKS* SHOPPING *GOLF*RAILROAD
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Holbrook
17 Lake Avenue
17 Lake Avenue, Holbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Lovely 4 room 2nd floor apartment on treelined street.
