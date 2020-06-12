59 Harmony

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE Right in! Fairgrounds Estate development with easy access to shopping, schools, and town. 3 bedrooms and a full basement. This townhouse has been updated with new carpet upstairs, new laminate flooring on 1st level, new paint and some new windows. Spacious living room with a bay window and a very large kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar and generous dining area. Sliding doors to a private deck. Applicant must fill out an application and provide photo ID, proof of income, SSN, and date of birth, the owner runs a credit and background check on all applicants. If application is accepted, tenant must bring a money order or bank certified check to the lease signing for the 1st month's rent, 1 month's security deposit and fee equal to 1 months rent ($3450). Tenant pays all utilities; electric and water.