Monticello, NY
59 Harmony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

59 Harmony

59 Harmony Lane · (845) 325-6224
Location

59 Harmony Lane, Monticello, NY 12701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE Right in! Fairgrounds Estate development with easy access to shopping, schools, and town. 3 bedrooms and a full basement. This townhouse has been updated with new carpet upstairs, new laminate flooring on 1st level, new paint and some new windows. Spacious living room with a bay window and a very large kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar and generous dining area. Sliding doors to a private deck. Applicant must fill out an application and provide photo ID, proof of income, SSN, and date of birth, the owner runs a credit and background check on all applicants. If application is accepted, tenant must bring a money order or bank certified check to the lease signing for the 1st month's rent, 1 month's security deposit and fee equal to 1 months rent ($3450). Tenant pays all utilities; electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Harmony have any available units?
59 Harmony has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Harmony have?
Some of 59 Harmony's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Harmony currently offering any rent specials?
59 Harmony isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Harmony pet-friendly?
No, 59 Harmony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 59 Harmony offer parking?
Yes, 59 Harmony does offer parking.
Does 59 Harmony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Harmony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Harmony have a pool?
No, 59 Harmony does not have a pool.
Does 59 Harmony have accessible units?
No, 59 Harmony does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Harmony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Harmony has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Harmony have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Harmony does not have units with air conditioning.
