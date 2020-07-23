50 Lost Feather Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

3-Bedroom Home Rental in Fairport - Available Now!

See our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/5010b002-2c1c-4b2a-875a-1d39a66dda2c/

Check out this fantastic single-family, 3-bedroom home for rent in Fairport! A great location that's convenient to Wegmans, restaurants, the Village of Fairport, the Perinton Community Center, and more!



This home has been newly renovated throughout. Enjoy the new kitchen, with beautiful subway tile and granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and new flooring. You'll find gorgeous hardwood floors in the large living room, dining room, and throughout the upstairs in all the bedrooms. The basement is partially finished, with plenty of room for all of your storage needs. There you'll also find a washer and dryer, included for your convenience.



You have an attached one-car garage to keep the snow off of your vehicle in the winter time. Walk out back to a large cement patio, and enjoy the massive backyard and beautiful sunsets. Enjoy the low utility bills with Fairport Electric. With all of the amenities and great location, combined with the Fairport School District, this one will definitely not last long. Call TODAY to schedule your walk-through of this fantastic home before it's gone!



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G&M Properties. You'll love living in this fantastic single-family home, with all the conveniences this great neighborhood has to offer, combined with our great benefits that include 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,750. Please call for details.

**NO Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Cats Allowed



