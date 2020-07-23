All apartments in Monroe County
Find more places like 50 Lost Feather Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe County, NY
/
50 Lost Feather Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

50 Lost Feather Dr

50 Lost Feather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

50 Lost Feather Drive, Monroe County, NY 14450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3-Bedroom Home Rental in Fairport - Available Now! - **********************************
See our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/5010b002-2c1c-4b2a-875a-1d39a66dda2c/
**********************************

Check out this fantastic single-family, 3-bedroom home for rent in Fairport! A great location that's convenient to Wegmans, restaurants, the Village of Fairport, the Perinton Community Center, and more!

This home has been newly renovated throughout. Enjoy the new kitchen, with beautiful subway tile and granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and new flooring. You'll find gorgeous hardwood floors in the large living room, dining room, and throughout the upstairs in all the bedrooms. The basement is partially finished, with plenty of room for all of your storage needs. There you'll also find a washer and dryer, included for your convenience.

You have an attached one-car garage to keep the snow off of your vehicle in the winter time. Walk out back to a large cement patio, and enjoy the massive backyard and beautiful sunsets. Enjoy the low utility bills with Fairport Electric. With all of the amenities and great location, combined with the Fairport School District, this one will definitely not last long. Call TODAY to schedule your walk-through of this fantastic home before it's gone!

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G&M Properties. You'll love living in this fantastic single-family home, with all the conveniences this great neighborhood has to offer, combined with our great benefits that include 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,750. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5968833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have any available units?
50 Lost Feather Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, NY.
What amenities does 50 Lost Feather Dr have?
Some of 50 Lost Feather Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Lost Feather Dr currently offering any rent specials?
50 Lost Feather Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Lost Feather Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Lost Feather Dr is pet friendly.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr offer parking?
Yes, 50 Lost Feather Dr offers parking.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Lost Feather Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have a pool?
No, 50 Lost Feather Dr does not have a pool.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have accessible units?
No, 50 Lost Feather Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Lost Feather Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Lost Feather Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Lost Feather Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr
Rochester, NY 14623
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd
Webster, NY 14580
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr
Fairport, NY 14450
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road
Spencerport, NY 14559
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir
Webster, NY 14580
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at Brockport
Roberts Wesleyan College