Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:01 AM

47 Eagan Blvd

47 Eagan Boulevard · (585) 204-7251
Location

47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY 14623

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Eagan Blvd · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard. Spacious dining and living room area with open floor design. The large, private, fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms upstairs with bath and master bath. Must have average monthly income ready before a showing is scheduled. Book your showing, now!
"Please make sure to fill out the Pre-qualification Form before requesting a showing. Only qualified prospects will be scheduled for viewings."

Please see the virtual tour below
https://www.dropbox.com/s/45e8oajr3au6tma/Eagan%20Virtual%20Tour.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE5652024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Eagan Blvd have any available units?
47 Eagan Blvd has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 47 Eagan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
47 Eagan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Eagan Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 47 Eagan Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 47 Eagan Blvd offers parking.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Eagan Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd have a pool?
No, 47 Eagan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 47 Eagan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Eagan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Eagan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Eagan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
