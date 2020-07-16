47 Eagan Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard. Spacious dining and living room area with open floor design. The large, private, fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms upstairs with bath and master bath. Must have average monthly income ready before a showing is scheduled. Book your showing, now!

"Please make sure to fill out the Pre-qualification Form before requesting a showing. Only qualified prospects will be scheduled for viewings."



Please see the virtual tour below

https://www.dropbox.com/s/45e8oajr3au6tma/Eagan%20Virtual%20Tour.mp4?dl=0



