All apartments in Monroe County
Find more places like 146 East Brook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe County, NY
/
146 East Brook Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

146 East Brook Road

146 East Brook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

146 East Brook Road, Monroe County, NY 14534

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMPRESSIVE & STRIKING 1941 Colonial in the sought-after Long Meadow neighborhood- Pittsford’s best-kept secret! Walk to the Canal & Village! Absolute magazine-worthy and EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS include beautiful REFINISHED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, walls removed and OPEN/expansive BRAND NEW fully-applianced chef's kitchen with built-in hutch, whitewashed beams, custom range hood, gorgeous Quartz countertops and NEW island- open to the Dining Room or Den. Fireplaced Living Room (could be Dining Room) adjoins terrific SUNROOM open to oversized patio and grounds. Ample, oversized windows to take in the gorgeous 1.3 acre mature treed grounds (perfect spot for a pool!) First-floor possible In-law/extra bedroom/au pair/in-home office- with full bath and separate entrance! Great Mudroom with built-ins. Upstairs offers four additional generous bedrooms and updated Full Bath! ABSOLUTE TURN-KEY MOVE-IN READY! New Roof (2017), New windows (2018), 234 additional SF of storage in the remaining portion of garage. PROPERTY ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE- SEE MLS #R1276109. PLEASE NOTE- Currently property does NOT have Central Air- nor Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 East Brook Road have any available units?
146 East Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, NY.
What amenities does 146 East Brook Road have?
Some of 146 East Brook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 East Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
146 East Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 East Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 146 East Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 146 East Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 146 East Brook Road offers parking.
Does 146 East Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 East Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 East Brook Road have a pool?
Yes, 146 East Brook Road has a pool.
Does 146 East Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 146 East Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 146 East Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 East Brook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 East Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 East Brook Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St
Brockport, NY 14420
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr
Webster, NY 14580
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd
Rochester, NY 14624
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road
Spencerport, NY 14559
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir
Webster, NY 14580
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at Brockport
Roberts Wesleyan College