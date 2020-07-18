146 East Brook Road

Amenities

IMPRESSIVE & STRIKING 1941 Colonial in the sought-after Long Meadow neighborhood- Pittsford’s best-kept secret! Walk to the Canal & Village! Absolute magazine-worthy and EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS include beautiful REFINISHED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, walls removed and OPEN/expansive BRAND NEW fully-applianced chef's kitchen with built-in hutch, whitewashed beams, custom range hood, gorgeous Quartz countertops and NEW island- open to the Dining Room or Den. Fireplaced Living Room (could be Dining Room) adjoins terrific SUNROOM open to oversized patio and grounds. Ample, oversized windows to take in the gorgeous 1.3 acre mature treed grounds (perfect spot for a pool!) First-floor possible In-law/extra bedroom/au pair/in-home office- with full bath and separate entrance! Great Mudroom with built-ins. Upstairs offers four additional generous bedrooms and updated Full Bath! ABSOLUTE TURN-KEY MOVE-IN READY! New Roof (2017), New windows (2018), 234 additional SF of storage in the remaining portion of garage. PROPERTY ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE- SEE MLS #R1276109. PLEASE NOTE- Currently property does NOT have Central Air- nor Garage.