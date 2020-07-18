7 CARROLL BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Available immediately for yearly rental. A short stroll from a serene pond leads to a very private ground floor end unit offering a living room, dining room. beautifully designed spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, master bedroom and bath plus a second bedroom and bath. There is a huge soundproof room that would make a fine office, music studio, media room, playroom etc. A laundry room, storage room, 2 garages and a patio for relaxing outdoors round out this attractive offering. Living is enjoyable at Bennett Commons with its swimming pool, tennis courts, no plowing and all the other perks of condo life in the charming village of Millbrook.