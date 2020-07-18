All apartments in Millbrook
7 CARROLL BLVD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

7 CARROLL BLVD

7 Carrol Drive · (845) 677-0132
Location

7 Carrol Drive, Millbrook, NY 12545

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Available immediately for yearly rental. A short stroll from a serene pond leads to a very private ground floor end unit offering a living room, dining room. beautifully designed spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, master bedroom and bath plus a second bedroom and bath. There is a huge soundproof room that would make a fine office, music studio, media room, playroom etc. A laundry room, storage room, 2 garages and a patio for relaxing outdoors round out this attractive offering. Living is enjoyable at Bennett Commons with its swimming pool, tennis courts, no plowing and all the other perks of condo life in the charming village of Millbrook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have any available units?
7 CARROLL BLVD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 CARROLL BLVD have?
Some of 7 CARROLL BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 CARROLL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7 CARROLL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 CARROLL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7 CARROLL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrook.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7 CARROLL BLVD offers parking.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 CARROLL BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7 CARROLL BLVD has a pool.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7 CARROLL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 CARROLL BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 CARROLL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 CARROLL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
