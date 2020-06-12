/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
8 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
341 North Street
341 North Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - Available Immediately! Private Yard! Fresh Paint No Brokers Fee Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Water.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
388 County Route 1
388 Pine Island Turnpike, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
RIGHT SIDE OF DUPLEX - Three Bedrooms, two full baths with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. The MASTER BEDROOM is private with its own full bath, two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Clifton, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ
Wharton, NJFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYBoonton, NJNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYPearl River, NYHighland Lake, NJ