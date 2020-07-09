All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

247 Ruth Court

247 Ruth Court · (845) 610-6065
Location

247 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated first floor end unit! New granite countertops, new laminate floor, new oven/range. South-east exposure brings in lots of light! Two good sized bedrooms with two full bath! Quiet and well maintained complex. Great location and close to Touro College, Crystal Run, hospital, shopping, and much more. Landlord requires the tenant's credit score must be 680 or above, tenant's income must be above $8500 a month. No pets. No smoking. Tenant must agree to pay realtor fee(equals to one month rent).Rental application, full credit report and proof of income are required. Tenant pays all utilities except garbage. Unit available time is depending on when to get the rental permit from the City of Middletown, probably August 1st or August 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Ruth Court have any available units?
247 Ruth Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 247 Ruth Court have?
Some of 247 Ruth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Ruth Court currently offering any rent specials?
247 Ruth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Ruth Court pet-friendly?
No, 247 Ruth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 247 Ruth Court offer parking?
Yes, 247 Ruth Court offers parking.
Does 247 Ruth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Ruth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Ruth Court have a pool?
No, 247 Ruth Court does not have a pool.
Does 247 Ruth Court have accessible units?
No, 247 Ruth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Ruth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Ruth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Ruth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Ruth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
