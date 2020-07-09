247 Ruth Court

Amenities

Beautifully renovated first floor end unit! New granite countertops, new laminate floor, new oven/range. South-east exposure brings in lots of light! Two good sized bedrooms with two full bath! Quiet and well maintained complex. Great location and close to Touro College, Crystal Run, hospital, shopping, and much more. Landlord requires the tenant's credit score must be 680 or above, tenant's income must be above $8500 a month. No pets. No smoking. Tenant must agree to pay realtor fee(equals to one month rent).Rental application, full credit report and proof of income are required. Tenant pays all utilities except garbage. Unit available time is depending on when to get the rental permit from the City of Middletown, probably August 1st or August 15th.