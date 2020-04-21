222 Ruth Court

Amenities

Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den. The layout is modern and open with ample closets and a HUGE STORAGE ROOM on the second level. The master bedroom is generously sized and has a private bath and walk-in closet. If you've been searching for a modern, contemporary home conveniently located in the Middletown area, look no further than Eagle's Point, proudly presented by Eagle's Point Associates, distinguished developer of luxurious communities throughout the Hudson Valley. Close to Crystal Run Galleria, Orange Regional Medical Center, Touro Medical College, transportation, shopping and much more. One pet under 30 lbs allowed with additional fee. Income and credit to be verified. NO SMOKING.