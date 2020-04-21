All apartments in Middletown
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:11 AM

222 Ruth Court

222 Ruth Court · (845) 346-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den. The layout is modern and open with ample closets and a HUGE STORAGE ROOM on the second level. The master bedroom is generously sized and has a private bath and walk-in closet. If you've been searching for a modern, contemporary home conveniently located in the Middletown area, look no further than Eagle's Point, proudly presented by Eagle's Point Associates, distinguished developer of luxurious communities throughout the Hudson Valley. Close to Crystal Run Galleria, Orange Regional Medical Center, Touro Medical College, transportation, shopping and much more. One pet under 30 lbs allowed with additional fee. Income and credit to be verified. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Ruth Court have any available units?
222 Ruth Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Ruth Court have?
Some of 222 Ruth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Ruth Court currently offering any rent specials?
222 Ruth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Ruth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Ruth Court is pet friendly.
Does 222 Ruth Court offer parking?
No, 222 Ruth Court does not offer parking.
Does 222 Ruth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Ruth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Ruth Court have a pool?
No, 222 Ruth Court does not have a pool.
Does 222 Ruth Court have accessible units?
No, 222 Ruth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Ruth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Ruth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Ruth Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Ruth Court has units with air conditioning.
