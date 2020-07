Amenities

Updated studio located on the 3rd floor in the heart of Middleburgh, close to all. It has eat in kitchen and sunny bright living room with closet. One car parking, Landlord pays heat and garbage, tenant pays electric, cable, internet. No smoking and no pets (no exceptions), security and references required.