111 Railroad Avenue - Main

Home for Sale -Not for Rent - No Credit Check - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS.

0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 2,842 sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.

We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $4900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $49,500 and your payments will be about $550 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Call or text Blaine at 512 975 9238



