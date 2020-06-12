All apartments in Middleburgh
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

111 Railroad Avenue - Main

111 Railroad Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

111 Railroad Avenue, Middleburgh, NY 12122

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Railroad Avenue - Main · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Home for Sale -Not for Rent - No Credit Check - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS.
0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 2,842 sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.
We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $4900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
The price is $49,500 and your payments will be about $550 a month. You will be the deeded owner.
Call or text Blaine at 512 975 9238

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

