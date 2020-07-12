122 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY with parking

"Melville" is derived from the Latin word for honey, and the town is thought to be named after the abundance of honey bees in the area.

Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census. See more