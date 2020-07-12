122 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
2 Bushwick Street
2 Bushwick Street, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Professionally Cleaned, Beautiful 2 Bdrm, 1FBth Upper Apt in House in Lovely Melville Triangle Section, Gleaming Hardwoods, W/D in Huge Eat-in-Kitchen 10x17, Lvrm 18x12, 1st Bdrm 15x12, 2nd Bdrm 11x11.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
144 Old Country Rd
144 Old Country Road, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office).
Results within 1 mile of Melville

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
33 Chichester Road
33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,840
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
200 Staples St
200 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
425 sqft
Fully Detached, 2 Story Duplex Corner Home On A Beautiful Residential Street. Apt Is On The 2nd Floor And Is A Bright, Light Space With New Carpets. All Appliances, Walking Distance To Village Of Farmingdale, LIRR, Lots Of Restaurants, Services.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
6 Northridge Street
6 Northridge St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment With Private Fenced Yard, Private Parking, And Additional Storage, Designer Floor & Updated Throughout, Total Efficiency Apartment

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
63 West Neck Road
63 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Renovated Second Floor 2 Br 1 Bath Apt, Just 3 Short Blocks To Main St Shops And Restaurants! Brand New Bathroom And Kitchen With Dishwasher And Gas Stove. Large Storage Closet/ Pantry. Large Walk In Closet In Bedroom Could Be An Office.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger
City Guide for Melville, NY

"Melville" is derived from the Latin word for honey, and the town is thought to be named after the abundance of honey bees in the area.

Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melville, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

