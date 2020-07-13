Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Mastic Beach, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mastic Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard

1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Mastic Beach

1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.

1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of Mastic Beach

1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath
Results within 10 miles of Mastic Beach
2 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
8 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.

1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
Ridge
10 Sally Ln
10 Sally Lane, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Permit Allows 3 People. Clean and Neat Two Bedroom Apartment. One Bedroom is very small. Close to Bus Stop. Private apartment inside a house with 3 separate apartments. Shared Driveway. Separate Utilities.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.

1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
319 Bay Ave - Room 6
319 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.

1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 1
311 Bay Ave, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.

1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.

1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.

1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
City Guide for Mastic Beach, NY

Mastic Beach is the birthplace and longtime home to landowner and Declaration of Independence signer Major General William Floyd and that's not the only piece of Revolutionary War history you'll find here.

This area is a small hamlet in the southeastern section of the Town of Brookhaven, New York. Though Mastic Beach has only spent four years as an officially established city, it still has a long and patriotic history that goes back to the "good ole days." We're talking really old days here: back when tri-corner hats were stylish and "The Redcoats" wasn't a name for a rock band. Luckily, this town has combined historic and modern attractions to appeal to all kinds of new residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mastic Beach, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mastic Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

