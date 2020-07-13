23 Apartments for rent in Mastic Beach, NY with parking

Mastic Beach is the birthplace and longtime home to landowner and Declaration of Independence signer Major General William Floyd and that's not the only piece of Revolutionary War history you'll find here.

This area is a small hamlet in the southeastern section of the Town of Brookhaven, New York. Though Mastic Beach has only spent four years as an officially established city, it still has a long and patriotic history that goes back to the "good ole days." We're talking really old days here: back when tri-corner hats were stylish and "The Redcoats" wasn't a name for a rock band. Luckily, this town has combined historic and modern attractions to appeal to all kinds of new residents. See more