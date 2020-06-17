All apartments in Mastic Beach
Mastic Beach, NY
25 Peeker Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

25 Peeker Avenue

25 Peeker Avenue
Location

25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY 11951
Mastic Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance. Tenant is Responsible to Pay for ALL Utilities and must obtain Propane Gas Contract and Rental Insurance. ALL those Interested MUST Provide a COMPLETED Rental Application ALONG WITH following Paperwork: Copy of Current Full Credit Report, Proof of Resources to Pay Rent and References...Tenant Responsible to Pay 1 Month, 1 Month Security and 1 Month Brokers Fee. ALL those Attending In-Person Viewings &/or Open HouseMUST Practice Social Distancing, BE WEARING a Face Mask AND Sign a Phase 2 COVID-19 DISCLOSURE BEFORE Entering Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Peeker Avenue have any available units?
25 Peeker Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Peeker Avenue have?
Some of 25 Peeker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Peeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Peeker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Peeker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Peeker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mastic Beach.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Peeker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Peeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Peeker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Peeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Peeker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Peeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Peeker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
