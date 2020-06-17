25 Peeker Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance. Tenant is Responsible to Pay for ALL Utilities and must obtain Propane Gas Contract and Rental Insurance. ALL those Interested MUST Provide a COMPLETED Rental Application ALONG WITH following Paperwork: Copy of Current Full Credit Report, Proof of Resources to Pay Rent and References...Tenant Responsible to Pay 1 Month, 1 Month Security and 1 Month Brokers Fee. ALL those Attending In-Person Viewings &/or Open HouseMUST Practice Social Distancing, BE WEARING a Face Mask AND Sign a Phase 2 COVID-19 DISCLOSURE BEFORE Entering Home.